496,846 Shares in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 496,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIOTU. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000.

Shares of BIOTU stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01. Biotech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

