$498.83 Million in Sales Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will report sales of $498.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $461.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $530.00 million. Genesco posted sales of $391.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.65) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on GCO shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 960 shares of company stock worth $54,173 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Genesco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Genesco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genesco by 2,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genesco stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.32. 86,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,582. Genesco has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.24.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

