50,000 Shares in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) Acquired by Cowen Investment Management LLC

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter worth $3,764,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at $2,299,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $2,358,000.

Shares of LEGOU traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,583. Legato Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

