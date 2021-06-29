51,739 Shares in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

