5,288 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 177,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,813,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,305 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,239,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,963,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,315 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,235,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,178,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,192,000 after acquiring an additional 507,314 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

