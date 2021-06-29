$589.78 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will announce sales of $589.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $583.00 million to $594.90 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $550.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.92. The stock had a trading volume of 110,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,121. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $83.04 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,364,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

