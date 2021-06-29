$62.82 Million in Sales Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will report sales of $62.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.00 million and the lowest is $61.99 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $103.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $285.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.13 million to $299.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $363.93 million, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $390.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $223,342.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at $321,640.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $267,338.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,327,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,424 shares of company stock worth $2,108,551 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $544.10 million, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.98.

NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

