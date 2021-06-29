638 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 638 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $2,696,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Generac by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,870 shares of company stock worth $11,898,590. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.67.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $409.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $334.30. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.77 and a 12-month high of $412.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

