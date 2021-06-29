$761.11 Million in Sales Expected for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to post $761.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $749.10 million to $767.80 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $691.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $633,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,402,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $125,843.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,419 shares of company stock worth $1,860,863 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

FUL opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.81. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

