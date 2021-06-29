7,957 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $834,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 124.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 20,401 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 84.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 795,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,687,000 after purchasing an additional 364,745 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

PFG opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.40. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

