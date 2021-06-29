8,799 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,641 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,614 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 696,477 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $79,963,000 after purchasing an additional 42,574 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $310,188.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,602,094. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,560. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

