9,700 Shares in United States Copper Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:CPER) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:CPER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.09% of United States Copper Index Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $5,515,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,702,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,675,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United States Copper Index Fund by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 51,809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CPER opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66. United States Copper Index Fund, LP has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $29.60.

