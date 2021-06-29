Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

Shares of ABT opened at $115.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

