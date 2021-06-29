Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 1,620.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ACCA opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. Acacia Diversified has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

Get Acacia Diversified alerts:

Acacia Diversified Company Profile

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade hemp oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. The company is also involved in the research and development of botanicals endocannabinoid nutraceuticals product line; and retail and wholesale distribution of medicinal hemp products and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.