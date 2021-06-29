Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,299 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Barnwell Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 823.91% and a negative net margin of 17.92%.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 132,663 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $343,597.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,253,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,301.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 142,663 shares of company stock valued at $371,947 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

