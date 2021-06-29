Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DY. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,357,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $75.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.58. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.