Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,841 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Workiva by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after purchasing an additional 802,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,844,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Workiva by 1,223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,931,000 after purchasing an additional 312,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

NYSE WK opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.44 and a 12 month high of $115.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $2,402,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,043,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $1,924,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,336,378.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,200,095. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.