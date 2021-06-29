Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of CB Financial Services worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $121.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 58.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV).

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.