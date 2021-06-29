Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,326 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 226.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 59,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELL stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $110.15 million, a P/E ratio of -69.49 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.08.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Robert H. Kluge acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $109,500. Corporate insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

