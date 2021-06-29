Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alpine Income Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $757,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.69 million, a PE ratio of 121.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

