Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.75. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $96.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

