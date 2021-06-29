Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $94,000 Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,166 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,190,000 after purchasing an additional 755,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 131,131 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 77,168 shares during the period. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.35. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 140.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

