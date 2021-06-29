ACoconut Tops 1-Day Volume of $148,974.00 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 29th. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $843,593.76 and $148,974.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00052027 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

