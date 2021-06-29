Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Truist

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.88.

GOLF opened at $49.43 on Friday. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

