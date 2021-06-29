Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Cap Reaches $1.13 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $113,752.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,265.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2,215.60 or 0.06109338 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $540.53 or 0.01490457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.63 or 0.00407092 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00149159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.79 or 0.00617074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.81 or 0.00446178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.00341132 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

