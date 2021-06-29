AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $575.16 Million

Brokerages expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report $575.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $599.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $557.26 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $232.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AHCO shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.88. 62,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,774. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $41.58.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 38.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 687,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 190,907 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $4,593,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 25.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,468,000 after purchasing an additional 237,896 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $1,238,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth $4,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

