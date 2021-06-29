Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe Sells 2,794 Shares

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $12,209.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $685.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.19. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $10.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

