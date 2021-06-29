adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €340.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €302.19 ($355.51).

FRA:ADS opened at €309.85 ($364.53) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €285.97. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

