Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,617 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $588.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $514.87. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.03 and a 12 month high of $589.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Cowen upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

