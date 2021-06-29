Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Adventus Mining stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92. Adventus Mining has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.18.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

