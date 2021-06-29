Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADYEN. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Adyen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €940.00 ($1,105.88).

