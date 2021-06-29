AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $572.07 million.AeroVironment also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.700 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $109.87. The company had a trading volume of 236,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,743. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.60 and a beta of 0.36.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded AeroVironment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.20.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,992.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $2,998,792.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,153,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 140,616 shares of company stock worth $15,665,020 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.