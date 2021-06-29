Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,200 shares, an increase of 246.9% from the May 31st total of 215,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEMD. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

