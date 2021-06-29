ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGESY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oddo Bhf lowered ageas SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised ageas SA/NV to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

AGESY stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.70. 6,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,454. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.38. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.82.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $2.259 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.74%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

