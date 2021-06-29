Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) PT Raised to $80.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADC. Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.32.

NYSE ADC opened at $70.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.53. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $73.90.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

