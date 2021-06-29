Agrello (DLT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $89,003.00

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 29th. In the last week, Agrello has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Agrello coin can now be bought for about $0.0655 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. Agrello has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $89,003.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00056048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00020499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.88 or 0.00690720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00039598 BTC.

About Agrello

Agrello (DLT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 102,735,765 coins. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Buying and Selling Agrello

