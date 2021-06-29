Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Air Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Air Canada from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.56. 79,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,409. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46. Air Canada has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $575.68 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 308.33% and a negative net margin of 171.34%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

