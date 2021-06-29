Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67,732 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Air Lease by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Air Lease by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AL stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.27. 2,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,297. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.17.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

