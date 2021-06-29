Akash Network (AKT) Price Tops $3.92

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00010844 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 48.3% higher against the dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $259.63 million and $238,916.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 144,293,777 coins and its circulating supply is 66,150,163 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

