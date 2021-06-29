Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Insider Ronald A. Robinson Sells 3,012 Shares

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 3,012 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $455,685.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,612,775.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ALG traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,735. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.38.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

