Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.50.

Several research firms have commented on ARE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Masterton Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,042.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,078 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.02. The stock had a trading volume of 659,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $193.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.73%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

