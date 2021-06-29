Algert Global LLC Buys 3,987 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRM. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter worth about $112,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vroom by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,539,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,044,000 after acquiring an additional 973,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRM shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vroom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.31.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,566.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,972,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 89,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,917.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,052,651 shares of company stock valued at $89,512,475 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,092. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

