Algert Global LLC Lowers Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67,732 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Air Lease by 7,032.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,862,000 after buying an additional 1,861,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,559,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,077,000 after purchasing an additional 637,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 545,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 469.1% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 548,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 452,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,297. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.17. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.02.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

