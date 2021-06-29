Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 32,190 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 35,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,093. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.50. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

