Algert Global LLC Sells 17,049 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,049 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 103.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sonos by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,758 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,818 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,703,000 after buying an additional 2,113,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 1,024.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,195 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,468,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,318,884.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,045 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,420 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SONO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.45. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Further Reading: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.