Algert Global LLC Takes $900,000 Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bunge by 91.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 371,921 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Bunge by 1.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 45.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,568 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Bunge by 11.4% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Bunge by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 536,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $79.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BG. Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

