Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Crescent Park Management L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Crescent Park Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53,539 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 5.8% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $34,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.61. The stock had a trading volume of 245,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,373,920. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.20. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

