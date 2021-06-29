Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Down to $23.75

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.75, but opened at $21.88. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 3,714 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The firm has a market cap of $801.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.68.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,230,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,726,000 after buying an additional 336,083 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,864,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,517,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,824,000 after buying an additional 31,271 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $13,825,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

