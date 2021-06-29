Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Down to $23.75

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.75, but opened at $21.88. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 3,714 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.
The firm has a market cap of $801.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,230,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,726,000 after buying an additional 336,083 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,864,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,517,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,824,000 after buying an additional 31,271 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $13,825,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.