Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

LNT opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 27.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,147,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,128,000 after acquiring an additional 199,220 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

