Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $793,000 Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 71.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,448 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ameren were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 33.6% in the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameren by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,467,000 after purchasing an additional 169,244 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,665,000 after purchasing an additional 37,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Ameren by 297.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 122,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 91,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.28. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

